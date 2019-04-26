(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is replacing its global head of powertrains, a top-ranked executive retiring after this month, with two people for the time being.

Jeff Lux, a former General Motors Co. veteran who’s been Fiat Chrysler’s head of transmission and driveline for North America since 2014, will be responsible for powertrain development globally on an interim basis, the person said. Michael Bly, global vice president of product management electrification at Detroit-based supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., will take over Fiat Chrysler’s engine and electrification portfolio for North America, the person said.

The appointments fill roles previously held by Bob Lee, a 41-year veteran of Chrysler. A company spokeswoman confirmed the assignments.

The reshuffling comes as Mike Manley puts his stamp on the company as he approaches the one-year mark of his tenure as chief executive officer. Fiat Chrysler must revamp its powertrain strategy in the face of tightening emissions standards around the globe, with stricter rules forcing the automaker to accelerate electrification plans. The company is pooling its fleet with Tesla Inc.’s to comply with stricter European Union curbs on carbon-dioxide emissions in a deal that’s likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lee is best known for leading the rebirth of Fiat Chrysler’s iconic Hemi V-8 engine in the early 2000s and later its Pentastar V-6 engine. Fiat Chrysler hasn’t said who, if anyone, will replace Lee on the Italian-American automaker’s highest decision-making body, which it calls the Group Executive Council.

