(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments slashed the estimated value of its stake in Juul Labs Inc. amid a government crackdown on the e-cigarette company.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund disclosed online that the value of its Juul shares plunged more than 48% during September. The fund held almost two-thirds of the 4.1 million Juul shares that Fidelity funds reported owning on a combined basis at the end of July.

Fidelity is one of the largest money managers to benefit from early bets on closely held startups such as Juul, We Co. and Uber Technologies Inc. that blossomed into unicorns, the term for private companies valued at $1 billion or more. The firms have since seen their once-lofty valuations tumble this year, forcing Fidelity funds to write down stakes that had previously enjoyed huge gains.

“Valuing privately held firms is arguably much trickier than more liquid stocks that are held by the public,” said Robby Greengold, a Morningstar Inc. analyst who tracks Fidelity funds. “Juul has been a big driver of returns for several Fidelity growth strategies.”

September Swoon

The value of Fidelity Blue Chip’s Juul stake, comprised of roughly 2.67 million common and preferred shares at the end of July, fell to $386 million from $738 million during September, according to the fund’s website. In a separate commentary, the fund said that Juul was the largest drag to returns during the third quarter, when Fidelity Blue Chip declined 2.49%. Its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index, rose 1.49%.

“One stock decision in particular hurt by far more than any other: electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs,” Fidelity Blue Chip said in its quarterly fund review, adding that the closely held company lowered returns by 122 basis points. “The valuation of Juul, which is not publicly traded, fell this period as the company faced myriad regulatory challenges.”

Charles Keller, a Fidelity spokesman, declined to comment. Sonu Kalra, the portfolio manager for the $26.7 billion fund, didn’t immediately return a telephone call.

The Juul investment had been a coup for the blue chip fund, which acquired most of its stake at an average cost of $6 a share beginning in 2015, according to regulatory reports. Fidelity estimated that the shares were worth $285 each at the end of July, prompting Kalra to write in a shareholder report that Juul “was by far the fund’s biggest relative contributor” during the fiscal year.

Altria Deal

Juul got a huge boost in December when Altria Group Inc. announced that it would pay $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in the company. The deal turned Juul into one of Silicon Valley’s most valuable private firms, pushing its implied market value to roughly $38 billion, and turning co-founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees into the world’s first e-cigarette billionaires.

The pair originally founded Ploom, a precursor to Juul, in 2007. They sold the name to Japan Tobacco Inc. eight years later and renamed their company Pax Labs Inc. Around the same time, the pair introduced a USB-shaped e-cigarette and called it the Juul. Pax later spun out the brand, which has gone on to dominate the e-cigarette market.

But the company’s success has also led to criticism that Juul is responsible for a jump in teen vaping, an escalating public-health crisis marked by the outbreak of a mysterious lung disease.

FDA Troubles

These pressures peaked last month, when the Food and Drug Administration accused Juul of marketing its product as a safer alternative to tobacco without getting the requisite government approval. President Donald Trump said his administration would increase its oversight of the vaping industry. In late September, Juul replaced its chief executive officer and promised to curtail its marketing.

Fidelity’s latest valuation suggests Juul’s total market value is $17.5 billion.

“It’s very hard to anticipate” these types of regulatory risks, said Alfred King, vice chairman of Marshall & Stevens, a Los Angeles-based valuation firm. “If Fidelity knew the FDA was going to come down on Juul, they would have sold the stock earlier.”

