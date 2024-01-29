(Bloomberg) -- China’s demographic and export trends are increasingly resembling those of Japan a few decades ago, prompting a top-performing equity fund to buy healthcare stocks in the world’s second-largest economy.

Hospitals, pharmaceutical firms and medical equipment makers are set to gain as China’s population gets older and wealthier, and the country exports more medical equipment, said Xiaoting Zhao, who manages the Fidelity Emerging Asia fund which beat 94% of peers last year.

Cheap valuations and signs of a softer regulatory stance are attracting investors to China’s healthcare industry after a gauge of the sector’s stocks plummeted over 60% from a February 2021 peak. Fidelity joins Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Qianhai Securities Ltd. in anticipating a rebound this year.

As part of an overseas push, Chinese health-care companies such as Akeso Inc. are out-licensing drugs to foreign manufacturers. HSBC expects exports to boom as firms meet demand for cost-efficient devices and pharmaceuticals in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Fidelity’s fund has held shares of recently listed biotech firm WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. for three straight months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The $931 million fund delivered returns of more than 13% last year, about twice that of the regional benchmark.

Artificial intelligence should serve as a boost to China’s healthcare industry by reducing drug discovery times and boosting the accuracy of diagnoses. “AI is going to be make the whole healthcare industry more efficient,” Zhao said.

