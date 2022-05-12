(Bloomberg) --

Fidelity International has made a raft of new hires in its direct lending division as part of a push into private markets.

The $768-billion asset manager has hired 12 people, including senior figures, in private credit -- lending by entities other than banks on terms tailored to borrowers. The area is a new focus for Fidelity and other asset managers seeking to broaden their offering to investors.

Fidelity’s hires include Raphael Charon, previously chief executive officer of Bank of Ireland’s France operations, who will launch Fidelity’s direct lending origination initiative and Pierluigi Volini, who joins from Credit Suisse to lead the firm’s credit risk management and portfolio oversight.

Fidelity traditionally offered investors access to private assets via its multi asset and real estate strategies but last year committed to build a separate unit for alternative investment. It created a division in early 2021 to launch a range of loan and private credit strategies and has hired around 70 people across private markets in London in the past year.

Fidelity’s Chief Investment Officer Andrew McCaffery told Bloomberg in an interview last year that he had a “multi-year” plan to grow assets in the firm’s alternatives business and to turn the asset manager into a one-stop shop for clients in private and public markets.

Among the hires are Marc Preiser, from Apollo Global Management, as a portfolio manager. Tim Johnston, from Beechbrook Capital, has become a managing director, Ben Forman has joined from Mizuho Bank as a director and Mikko Iso-Kulmala, from Barings, has become an investment director.

Fidelity’s push into private markets comes as asset managers including Franklin Templeton Investments and T Rowe Price Group Inc have increasingly focused on building their alternative assets businesses amid growing client demand for investments that yield greater returns.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.