Fidelity, Other Bitcoin ETF Applications Refiled by Cboe to SEC

(Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. on Friday filed proposals with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds to be offered by Fidelity Investments, VanEck, WisdomTree and Invesco.

The filings followed earlier comments from the SEC that previous applications were not going to be considered sufficient.

Rule filings are not effective until approved by the SEC, the exchange company said in a statement Friday.

