(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments Chief Executive Officer Abby Johnson attended a fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Boston on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cathy Minehan, a former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston official, was also among the invitees to the event, one of two fundraisers on Biden’s calendar, said people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because the guest list is private.

The fundraisers are an opportunity for Biden to juice his May fundraising figures after trailing Donald Trump on donations for the first time in April. Biden raised $51 million last month, compared with Trump’s $76 million. But the president’s campaign still holds a wide financial edge over his Republican rival with roughly twice as much cash on hand, according to federal filings.

The Biden campaign and Fidelity declined to comment. Minehan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is performing at the fundraiser, according to the Biden campaign. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who introduced Biden at the event, said there were about 400 people in attendance.

Closed-door fundraisers with deep-pocketed donors could help Biden eclipse Trump this month. Johnson has a net worth of $36.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Her biggest campaign expenditure in recent years was $222,000 to the Democratic super political action committee Priorities USA in October 2020, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Earlier: Fidelity’s Abby Johnson Tightens Grip on Far-Flung Family Empire

Minehan has contributed to Biden’s campaigns, giving his political operation $25,0000 in 2020 and another $25,000 last year.

Both Biden and Trump are aggressively fundraising and meeting with donors. Trump is scheduled to attend donor events in Texas on Wednesday, including those hosted by Continental Resources Inc. Chair Harold Hamm, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub and Energy Transfer LP Chair Kelcy Warren.

--With assistance from Bill Allison and Amanda Gordon.

(Updates with additional details on fundraiser in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.