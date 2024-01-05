(Bloomberg) -- Günther Fielmann, the entrepreneur who founded Fielmann Group AG and revolutionized the way Germans shop for glasses and contact lenses, has died. He was 84.

The billionaire passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family, his company said in a statement Friday.

Nicknamed the Robin Hood of spectacle wearers, Fielmann built one of Europe’s most successful eyewear companies by challenging Germany’s optician industry and its practice of offering only a limited selection of standard-issue glasses.

Fielmann’s stores — the first of which opened 1972 in Cuxhaven — openly displayed dozens of glasses at significantly lower prices than competitors. Deals with health-insurance providers later allowed Fielmann to offer frames for free, and the company went public in 1994 after years of rapid expansion. When Fielmann stepped down as CEO in 2019 to devote more time to his hobby of organic farming, his son Marc took over.

Fielmann Group operates more than 1,000 stores and employs over 23,000 people, and last year entered the US market by acquiring retailers SVS Vision and Befitting. The Fielmann family still owns most of the firm’s stock.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.