(Bloomberg) -- Francois Bourdon has stepped down as global chief investment officer at Fiera Capital Corp., according to two people familiar with the situation.

Bourdon, who worked for the Montreal-based firm for more than 16 years, left the firm on Tuesday, one of the people said. He oversaw its investment policies and strategies as well as risk management.

As CIO, he also managed private financing strategies, global bonds and income funds -- including Fiera’s $1.1 billion Diversified Lending Fund, which put a limit on redemptions this spring after telling investors it was not positioned for a recession. The fund invests in the residential and commercial construction sector through limited partnerships and invested heavily in loans to housing projects.

Bourdon will continue to do work for the firm as a consultant, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Montreal-based Fiera, which has 750 employees in North America and Europe, managed C$167 billion ($123 billion) as of the end of April. Its largest revenue line comes from handling institutional money.

Nearly half of its assets are in fixed income, though in recent years it has begun to build up a business managing funds in infrastructure and alternative assets.

A representative for the firm did not reply to a request for comment. Bourdon declined to comment.

