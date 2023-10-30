(Bloomberg) -- FIFA banned Luis Rubiales for three years after he sparked outrage by celebrating Spain’s World Cup victory by kissing star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales breached FIFA’s code of conduct, which sanctions offensive behaviors including “violating basic rules of decent conducts” or actions that bring the “sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute,” FIFA said in a statement on its website Monday.

The former president of the Spanish Football Association, originally suspended in August, is banned from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years.

Rubiales ignited a national controversy in August when he kissed Hermoso as she received the medal for winning the World Cup. He said he was given permission to do so, which she denied. During the game, 46-year-old Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch as he celebrated a goal near Spain’s Queen Letizia and one of her daughters.

The scandal caused shock-waves throughout Spain, with protesters taking to the streets and government ministers demanding the removal of Rubiales, whose mother locked herself in a church and went on a hunger strike in his defense.

Rubiales, who eventually resigned last month caving in after days of intense pressure, is also being investigated as a suspect in a criminal probe opened by the Spanish National Court.

The scandal also led the football association to fire Spain women’s coach Jorge Vilda, who in the aftermath of the incident was seen as supportive of Rubiales. He’s is now the head coach of the Moroccan women’s team.

