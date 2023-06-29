(Bloomberg) -- FIFA is considering allowing rainbow armbands to be worn by players at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, potentially reversing a ban made for 2022’s men’s competition in Qatar.

In November, the football authority threatened to impose strict sanctions on any player who wore the “OneLove” armband during the men’s tournament, which were designed to show support for anti-racism and LGBT+ people. Several European nations had initially planned to wear the armbands, but bowed under threat of punishments.

The New York Times reported that FIFA is planning to write to the 32 participating teams outlining new rules this week. A FIFA spokesman said discussions with all stakeholders regarding the upcoming World Cup are ongoing, declining to comment further.

Banning the armbands was a particularly controversial issue for the men’s tournament hosted by Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and the country was accused of human rights violations of workers who built the infrastructure for the tournament.

When asked about introducing the armbands in March, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said “We are looking for a dialogue and we will have a solution in place well before the Women's World Cup. I hope so."

Team captains could be allowed to wear rainbow-colored armbands which would look similar to an LGBT+ pride flag, according to the New York Times. The newspaper reported that FIFA will leave the decision about wearing it to individual countries. There will be further options of different social justice messages printed on a blue armband, or another one that says “Football Unites the World.”

Other armbands might also appear, said the report, with Australia working on a design that recognizes the country’s Indigenous population, a group that will also be highlighted with flags at stadia at the tournament.

