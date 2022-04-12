(Bloomberg) -- FIFA, football’s governing body, launched a free streaming service featuring a mix of live matches, archive footage and original content ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA+ will carry games from major leagues and little-seen competition, beginning with 1,400 matches a month, the organization said Tuesday. The service will also offer archived footage of past World Cups and original content, such as a documentary about Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho and a docuseries about prolific women’s players.

The advertising-supported service will be available on all web and mobile devices. The service expects to stream the equivalent of 40,000 live games a year from 100 member associations, including 11,000 women’s matches. The competitions and leagues available will change over time, a spokesman said.

While FIFA+ will be free, the organization could decide to add a paid tier later, especially if the service begins to offer “premium” matches, according to Charlotte Burr, the group’s strategy director.

