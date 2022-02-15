(Bloomberg) -- A FIFA proposal to hold the World Cup soccer tournament every two years has come under fire from professional players.

In a global survey organized by players’ representative body FIFPRO, 1,000 male footballers from 70 different nationalities were asked if they would support FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s financial pitch late last year to win support for biennial World Cups.

But 75% rejected the proposal and said they wanted to keep the tournament to once every four years.

The greatest opposition came from Europe and Asia, with 77% of players from those regions saying they would prefer the schedule to remain as it is, with the numbers in the Americas and Africa coming in lower at 63% and 49% respectively.

Following the survey a statement posted on the FIFPRO website read: “While a clear majority of players support the current frequency of the World Cup, a demand exists, particularly in smaller and medium-sized markets, to further develop and strengthen national team competitions.”

