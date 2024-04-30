(Bloomberg) -- The president of global soccer’s governing body came to the US Capitol to speak with lawmakers about security for upcoming World Cup championships in 2026 and easing foreigners’ entry into the country for the games.

The 2026 World Cup will be played in the US, Mexico, and Canada. FIFA’s Club World Cup also will be played in the US in 2025.

“It’s about discussing how we can make sure, together, that it will be a fantastic success because there will be 5 million people coming,” Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the soccer federation, said at the Capitol Tuesday. “We need to be ready, we need to be prepared.”

Infantino met with lawmakers including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to discuss security and visa issuance, congressional aides said.

Lawmakers lauded the World Cup’s role in strengthening international bonds.

“The fact that the one of the World Cups is going to be in the United States is tremendously important in bringing the world together, so at least there’s some dialogue and conversation happening, around sports,” Representative Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, said after meeting with Infantino.

