(Bloomberg) -- Soccer’s international governing body FIFA has imposed a ban and a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($216,650) on the Hungarian Football Federation over the “racist behavior of numerous supporters” during a World Cup qualifying match against England on Sept. 2.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has taken into account the “seriousness” of the incidents which included “racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways,” according to a statement Tuesday.

Hungary will play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years.

