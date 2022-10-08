(Bloomberg) -- FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, will help improve management of competitions in Indonesia after a stampede in a stadium killed some 125 people.

Indonesia’s government and FIFA will form a team to help transform the country’s soccer competition management, President Joko Widodo said in a statement late Friday. The soccer association decided against imposing any sanctions on the country, he said.

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia this month or in November, said Jokowi, as the president is known. Indonesia, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation will work together on improving security at stadiums, formulating police security standard and protocols and match scheduling.

Jokowi has ordered a thorough audit on all soccer stadiums in the country after the stampede in East Java on Sunday. The incident was the result of police using tear gas to break up a riot.

