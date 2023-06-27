(Bloomberg) -- Fifteen luxury watches were stolen after at least four men smashed the windows of a jewelry store in one of Mexico City’s most luxurious shopping centers.

The men, who wore caps and face masks, stole the watches late Monday from jewelry store Berger in the Antara mall, located in the exclusive Polanco neighborhood, one of the safest areas in the country, El Financiero reported. Over several minutes, the men smashed the windows as passersby filmed on their phones. The thieves made their getaway before police arrived.

While the store did not disclose the value of the watches stolen, local media reported that products can go as high as 10 million pesos ($585,089) per watch.

Mexico City’s public security secretariat said a man allegedly linked to the robbery was arrested, according to local reports. A text message and a call seeking comment from Berger and a call seeking comment from Antara went unanswered.

Mauricio Tabe, mayor of the municipality where the mall is located, said the security guards did not alert the police to the robbery, El Financiero reported, adding that one of the men had a gun. The security guards are also under investigation for failing to report the incident to the police, according to Radio Formula. The mall was heavily guarded by security agents on Tuesday, Milenio added.

