18m ago
Fifth Election Seeks to Break Bulgaria’s Political Paralysis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria is set to hold a fifth election in two years this April as parties signal they’re looking to break a deadlock that’s hindered the country’s path to the single European currency and has delayed billions of euros in recovery funding.
President Rumen Radev said he will dissolve parliament Feb. 3 and schedule a vote for April 2. His interim governments have led the Balkan state amid a series of inconclusive elections — the last one in October.
“I hope lawmakers will use the remaining time and show that the fight against corruption, the Recovery and Resilience plan and European integration are a real priority and not campaign promises,” he told reporters in Sofia Tuesday.
While opinion polls show no clear majority in sight, some parties — including Gerb, led by long-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov — signaled last week that they were open to the formation of a technocratic government. Borissov ran the country on and off for more than a decade until 2021, when he lost a vote after anti-corruption protests.
Bulgaria’s political turmoil came amid a storm of mounting problems, including recovery from the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Europe’s energy crisis.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:09
Thinking about doing a no-buy challenge? Here's what to consider
-
Justin Bieber sells music catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis
-
7:04
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
-
10:45
Discount grocers to outperform conventional stores as food prices surge: Report
-
9:03
Missing your favourite lunch spot? How food courts are emerging from the pandemic
-
4:53
'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers