Aug 17, 2022
Fifth Set of Human Bones Found as Lake Mead Sinks in Drought
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A fifth set of human bones has been found in Nevada’s Lake Mead, which has been sinking amid a historic drought.
The latest discovery was made Monday, according to the National Park Service.
The first set, that of a murder victim in a barrel, was found in early May. The cause of death in the other cases is under investigation by Las Vegas police.
Lake Mead is the largest US reservoir by capacity.
