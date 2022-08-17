Fifth Set of Human Bones Found as Lake Mead Sinks in Drought

(Bloomberg) -- A fifth set of human bones has been found in Nevada’s Lake Mead, which has been sinking amid a historic drought.

The latest discovery was made Monday, according to the National Park Service.

The first set, that of a murder victim in a barrel, was found in early May. The cause of death in the other cases is under investigation by Las Vegas police.

Lake Mead is the largest US reservoir by capacity.

