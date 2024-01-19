(Bloomberg) -- Fifth Third Bancorp plans to boost headcount for its commercial-banking business in the Southeast by as much as 15% this year as Americans moving into the region bring along a flood of new wealth.

The hires will include product specialists as well as professionals in treasury management, capital markets and private banking, Chief Executive Officer Timothy Spence said in an interview Friday. They will be an addition to the 3,200 people the Cincinnati-based bank already employs in the region, which includes Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“Our goal when we talk about what we want to achieve is to establish about a 50/50 balance between the Southeast and our Midwest markets,” Spence said. “And in order to do that, the Southeast has to get about 50% bigger over the course of the next five years.”

Regional banks have been targeting the Southeast to capitalize on the flood of transplants headed there, bringing some $100 billion in wealth along with them in 2020 and 2021 alone. The Southeast accounted for more than two-thirds of all job growth across the US since early 2020, and it was home to 10 of the 15 fastest-growing American large cities. Corporations are also flocking there, with a record number of firms moving south after the pandemic, Census Bureau data show.

Fifth Third, with 330 branches in the region, is planning 31 new ones, according to Spence, adding to the roughly 110 it opened there in the past four years.

“I think you’ll continue to see that sort of outsized growth we’ve been delivering,” he said.

The regional bank, which has about $215 billion in assets, reported fourth-quarter earnings of 99 cents a share Friday, beating analysts’ average estimate of 90 cents. Net interest income, the difference between what banks earn on loans and what they pay on deposits, was $1.42 billion, roughly in line with estimates and 10% lower than in the same period in 2022.

Like many of its regional banking rivals, Fifth Third has been grappling with rising deposit costs as consumers seek out higher-yielding places to put their money. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation through interest-rate hikes last year also crimped loan demand, hurting a key source of revenue. This year’s NII will likely be down 2% to 4% from 2023, the company said in a presentation on its website. First-quarter net interest income is expected to be down 2% to 3% from the final three months of 2023.

The company experienced zero net charge-offs in commercial real estate in 2023, Spence said on an earnings conference call.

“I don’t think that we can expect to have zero charge-offs in commercial real estate forever,” he said in the interview. “But I absolutely believe that we are going to continue to see better performance in our commercial real estate portfolio than you see for the industry overall.”

