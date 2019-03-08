Fight Between Italy's Deputy Premiers Breaks Out Into the Open

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini told a television program he’s ready to “go all the way” in his support for a disputed rail link, sparking an angry accusation from his coalition partner that he is seeking a government crisis.

“I am stunned by the threat of a government crisis coming from Salvini, it’s irresponsible behavior,” fellow Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio of the government partner Five Star Movement responded late Thursday night.

The high-speed rail link from Turin to the French city of Lyon has caused a seemingly irreconcilable split between the two parties. Five Star is dead-set against the project, while Salvini’s business-friendly League says the link is vital for Italian development.

The noisy infighting within the Italian government has also been testing the patience of the European Union, which is funding part of the project, as well as the French government.

