Bickering among Spanish authorities has undermined efforts to curb Covid-19 from spreading, according to 85% of people polled by GAD3 for ABC newspaper.

At the same time, 52% admit that they themselves were too lax in adotping protective measures. The survey, conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 1, casts even more attention on Spain’s struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s 319 virus cases per 100,000 population over the last two weeks is the highest in Europe, followed by Chechnya and then France, although vigorous testing programs tend to turn up more cases.

In the survey, some 84% said weaknesses in Spain’s health care system contributed to those rates. Seven in 10 people said the country should avoid returning to a strict lockdown like it had in March through June.

The capital and nine other cities in the Madrid region tightened curbs on Friday, though the measures didn’t go as far as those imposed during the state of emergency that ended in June.

