(Bloomberg) -- Fiji has elected Sitiveni Rabuka as the nation’s Prime Minister, ending the 16-year rule of Frank Bainimarama.

Rabuka gained 28 ballots to his predecessor’s 27 to become the nation’s new leader in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, more than a week after a national election where no party held a majority of seats. While’s Rabuka party won fewer seats than Bainimarama’s, he struck a deal with the minor parties to form government.

The election ends Bainimarama’s rule over the Pacific’s second-largest economy. He came to power in a military coup in 2006 over claims of corruption and tense racial relations. Fiji’s police had urged the military to intervene again to protect minorities “living in fear” following a meeting attended by the outgoing prime minister.

Rabuka comes to power at a pivotal time for the Pacific Islands as the US and China each seek to build influence within the strategic region. Fiji in May pushed back on China’s plan for a sweeping trade and security deal within the region due to concerns over the deal.

Why US-China Rivalry Is Heating Up in Pacific Islands: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.