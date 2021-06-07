(Bloomberg) -- Fiji recorded a surge in Covid-19, with 83 new cases reported on Sunday from the day before, according to the Fiji Times.

The majority of the infections were from known clusters or areas already under containment or lockdown protocols, with only 11 fresh cases of unknown origin, the newspaper said, citing health authorities.

The new tally is a record high for the Pacific Islands nation, where only 0.33% of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Fiji, which had seemingly eliminated community transmission two months ago, saw cases begin to spike in late May, with 244 recorded in the week to June 5, that data shows.

Officials believe that kava consumption has contributed to the surge, with the virus spreading as people share bowls of the intoxicating drink, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported last week. The main hospital in the tourism town of Nadi has been shut down. Parts of the country’s major hospital in the capital, Suva, have also been closed after cases were detected there, the broadcaster said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.