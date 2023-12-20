(Bloomberg) -- Doms Industries Ltd., a maker of pencils and erasers controlled by Italy’s Fila SpA, surged almost 68% in its trading debut in Mumbai on Wednesday, bucking a broader selloff in Indian stocks.

The stock jumped nearly 82% intraday to 1,434.25 rupees, taking the company’s market value to over $1 billion, before paring some gains amid late declines in the broader market. The Gujarat-based firm raised 12 billion rupees ($144 million), selling shares at 790 rupees apiece.

“Doms has demonstrated impressive financial growth in recent years, solidifying its market position and future potential,” said Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The company reported revenue of 12.1 billion rupees for the 12 months ended March 2023, up about 77% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income rose more than six times to 1.03 billion rupees.

Affordable housing lender India Shelter Finance Corp., which also made its debut Wednesday, rose a little over 10% to finish at 544.70 rupees. Shares advanced about 28% earlier in the day after the company raised $144 million in its initial public offering.

Doms and India Shelter’s IPOs — which drew bids multiple times the shares offered — round off a solid year for India’s primary market, which outstripped larger peer Hong Kong for the first time in 30 years. Companies in the South Asian nation raised more than $24 billion in IPOs and follow-on share offerings.

READ: India Share-Sale Frenzy Is Seen Continuing in 2024, Bankers Say

Indian IPO stocks are up more than 70% on average since they started trading this year, compared with a 48% increase for debuts in the broader Asia Pacific region, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country’s stock benchmarks have rallied over 15% this year, benefiting from strong foreign inflows, solid earnings growth and receding political risk following key victories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in state elections.

“This just shows the confidence in the market,” Amit Kumar Gupta, chief investment officer at Fintrekk Capital, said by phone. “The sentiment is such that investors think that no matter what price you buy a stock at, it will eventually be in green for them.”

The prospect of strong listing gains and India’s growth potential drew investments from some Wall Street banks and global funds in both Doms and India Shelter’s offerings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was an anchor investor in both the IPOs. Fidelity Investments and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were also buyers in Doms, while Steinberg Investment Group bought shares of India Shelter.

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco and Ashutosh Joshi.

