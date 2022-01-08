(Bloomberg) -- A Filinvest Development Corp. venture has secured a permanent license to raise funds for startups and small businesses, according to the nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investree Philippines Inc., a venture between Filinvest and Investree Singapore Pte. Ltd., can now fully operate a funding portal and act as a crowdfunding intermediary, the SEC said in a statement late Saturday. The company has had a provisional license since January last year.

Investree Philippines operates a lending-based crowdfunding platform, where banks or qualified buyers extend credit to small businesses and emerging enterprises, the SEC said. The granting of the permanent license promotes crowdfunding as a “suitable investment,” it said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.