Filling Up a Family Car with Diesel Now Costs More Than £100

(Bloomberg) -- Petrol and diesel prices at the pump soared to fresh records over the weekend, bringing yet more financial pain for British drivers.

The average UK diesel price reached an eye-watering 182.71 pence ($2.31) a litre on Saturday, pushing the cost of filling a family car above £100 for the first time ever, according to the RAC motoring organization. Unleaded petrol meanwhile surged to 172.73 pence on Sunday.

Record Petrol Prices Do Nothing to Stop Brits Filling Up

“With crude oil prices consistently above $115 a barrel last week, worse is sadly yet to come just in time for the Jubilee bank holiday, particularly as petrol is now more expensive than diesel on the wholesale market,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.