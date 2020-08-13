(Bloomberg) -- DNEG, the British producer of visual effects for films, is considering selling a stake after shelving plans for an initial public offering in London last year, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. on funding options, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNEG plans to reach out to a select group of investors about a potential stake sale, which could value the business at as much as 700 million pounds ($916 million), the people said.

DNEG counts Walt Disney Co., Amazon.com Inc., ITV Plc and Comcast Corp.’s Sky among its customers. It has produced effects for films including “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Dark Knight” and the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction classic “Dune,” according to its website.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made, according to the people. Representatives for DNEG and JPMorgan declined to comment.

DNEG was seeking a valuation of as much as 666 million pounds from its IPO last year, which was led by JPMorgan. It pulled the deal in November on the day its shares were slated to start trading, citing market uncertainty.

The scrapped listing came at a time of uncertainty over the U.K.’s planned exit from the European Union. The company said at the time it had received a strong investor interest and would consider reviving the IPO once conditions improved. Since then, the global coronavirus pandemic has hit the entertainment industry and roiled public markets, hurting the volume of new listings in London.

