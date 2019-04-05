(Bloomberg) -- $620.

That’s the average resale price for a ticket to the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis.

The figure may sound like a lot of money, but it’s actually a sign of waning interest in this year’s matchups. The average asking price has fallen more than $500 (47 percent) since Tuesday, according to aggregator TicketIQ. It’s now the second-cheapest ticket for the NCAA Tournament semifinals since at least 2011.

It’s not uncommon for prices to drop in the lead-up to Final Four games. But the tickets would have been a hotter commodity if more big-name teams like Duke had made it in, or if schools nearer to Minneapolis had qualified. Three of the teams -- Auburn, Texas Tech and Virginia -- are more than 1,000 miles away.

The semifinals kick off with Auburn versus Virginia at 6:09 p.m. Eastern, followed by Texas Tech versus Michigan State. The final, on Monday, is a separate ticket.

