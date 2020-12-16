Dec 16, 2020
Final Policy Meetings of 2020, SNB Eyes Less Tense 2021: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Bank of England officials on Thursday hold their final scheduled policy decision of a wild year still unsure whether a Brexit trade deal will be forged, with little they can do to soothe the U.K.’s economic pain if it isn’t
- Norges Bank’s last meeting of 2020 on Thursday might provide a clue to how early some developed nations might embark on post-virus interest-rate tightening
- Swiss National Bank officials have reason to expect a less frenzied 2021 after a multi-billion currency battle this year put Switzerland in the crosshairs of U.S. authorities
- As China looks to lay out its 2021 economic goals, debt growth and tensions with the U.S. loom large
- A worsening in Japan’s export decline is showing Covid taking a heavier toll, while the impact of its $707 billion stimulus depends on spending by the elderly
- South Korea lost the largest number of manufacturing jobs in almost two years in November, imperiling the engine of the export-driven economy
- Central banks globally are all in on green initiatives, but a survey shows decisive action is scant
