(Bloomberg) -- European Union finance ministers struck a deal on the design of a common budget for the euro area but skirted taking a final decision on how it will be funded.

The agreement after all-night talks in Luxembourg caps more than two years of negotiations as part of a broader effort to shore up the bloc. The compromise means that fiscal hawks abandoned their resistance to a common spending instrument, while proponents curtailed their ambition for a tool with greater firepower. The addition to the euro area’s crisis-prevention tools falls short of the sweeping vision of proponents such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal doesn’t specify the size of the pot of money, as that will be set in the negotiations over the EU’s broader budget for the next seven years. Finance ministers also deferred to leaders on the source of the funds.

“We still have a long way to go -- in particular on how we finance the new budget -- and I don’t underestimate the challenges ahead,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement early Friday morning. “But we did tonight what we had set out to do: we’ve created a genuine euro-zone budget.”

The Dutch and other fiscal hawks wanted it to be funded exclusively from the EU’s broader budget, something that would restrict it’s total size. But France and others were pushing for a so-called intergovernmental agreement, which would allow countries to make contributions in the future.

Broader Powers

The ministers also signed off on a legal text outlining changes to the European Stability Mechanism, the bloc’s bailout fund. These gave it broader powers, including acting like the lifeline for the currency bloc’s crisis fund for failing banks.

“We have a new ESM treaty which will radically improve the functioning of the ESM -- a genuine firewall in case of crises,” Le Maire said. “And after six years of negotiations, it is now set in stone that the ESM is the backstop to single resolution fund : this ultimate safety net will reassure savers and markets.”

Finance chiefs also got a report on efforts to put in place one of the key missing pieces of the euro area’s financial architecture, a common insurance for bank deposits. But national experts who had been working on the project for the last several months remained entrenched in their positions against and in favor of such a step, so more talks are needed.

Today’s agreement is part of a broader euro-area reform that’s been ongoing for the past two years.

