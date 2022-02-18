(Bloomberg) -- Global finance chiefs have pledged to normalize policy in a well-communicated, planned and calibrated fashion as they seek to ease concerns over global spillovers from rising interest rates.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo and Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati shared that message Friday after the conclusion of talks among Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Jakarta.

“What’s important now is to steady the economic recovery and enable the transition back to normality,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in his own post-meeting briefing Friday.

Talks on a new debt framework were “challenging,” Indrawati said, citing that as a reason for a delay in the scheduled release of the final communique.

Officials met as the global inflation outlook is far from uniform. While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin raising interest rates, the People’s Bank of China is easing. The IMF recently cut its world economic growth forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the U.S. and China, along with persistent inflation.

Surging oil prices and tensions with Russia over Ukraine also featured in commentary from officials. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the situation was “deeply concerning” and it was in the collective interest that these tensions are resolved.

Lindner echoed Frydenberg: “Despite positive signals, there are significant risks that could threaten the recovery, such as geopolitical risks and especially the situation in Eastern Europe and the Ukraine.”

Officials also warned that preparations need to start now for the next pandemic, while acknowledging the world hasn’t exited the current crisis.

“Even as the world continues to tackle Covid, a stark reality has set in. This will not be the last pandemic,” Indrawati said at a G-20 seminar on Thursday.

Discussions on capital flows, financial stability and sustainable finance were also on the agenda.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.