(Bloomberg) -- Nearly a third of European financial services firms are yet to meet the European Union’s gender diversity target in their boardrooms, and more men than women were hired as non-executives last year.

According to data from consultancy firm EY, 31% of listed firms in the industry have under 40% female board representation, with less than three years before the EU’s deadline to reach this threshold.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, introduced a law in 2022 mandating that at least 40% of non-executives at big listed companies should be women by June 2026. Member states can opt to impose a requirement of 33% women across all directors instead. Firms that fail to meet the goals could be subject to fines and other penalties enforced by national governments.

EY found that, on average, 43% of non-executives were women across the 84 financial services firms it examined, up slightly from 42% in the prior year. Companies are still choosing more men for these roles, with female appointments falling from 51% to 44% of the total last year — but at the same time, more men are leaving boards.

“Last year’s decline in female appointments should serve as a warning against complacency,” said Omar Ali, EY’s financial services managing partner for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. “Further progress will depend upon this being seen as a baseline to build from, rather than a target to be reached.”

EY’s data covered the EU and beyond, including companies from the UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Policymakers and investors around the world have exerted pressure in the last decade or so to shift the gender imbalance on boards in many industries. Financial services was in the middle of the pack when the S&P 500 index reached the milestone of 33% female directors last year.

“Most financial services firms are still driving positive change in this area,” said Ali. The proportion of women on boards in all large listed companies in Europe increased from 8.2% in 2003 to 32.2% by October 2022, according to figures from the European Institute for Gender Equality, which says the progress was mainly driven by legislative quotas introduced by Germany, France, and Italy.

