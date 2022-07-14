(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese-backed developer, tasked with building a business hub in London on derelict land overlooking the Thames, has collapsed into liquidation.

The Royal Albert Dock, which sits east of Canary Wharf, has been mostly empty for years and now been taken over by lenders.

On Thursday, accountants at PwC were appointed as liquidators for 23 companies within ABP Group, the Chinese developer of the 35-acre mega-project. A number of creditors haven’t been paid over the last two years, PwC said in a statement.

PwC plans to study the finances of the site and then work with potential investors and developers.

A handful of companies that were part of ABP, run by Chinese developer Xu Weiping, fell into administration earlier this year, according to public filings.

