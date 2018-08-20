Finance Jocks and Nerds, and Their Teachers on Airbnb

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your back-to-work morning train reads:

Wall Street Erases the Line Between Its Jocks and Nerds (Wall Street Journal)

One in 10 Airbnb Hosts in the U.S. Is a Teacher: Low pay has teachers flocking to the sharing economy (Atlantic)

California Homeowners Get to Pass Low Property Taxes to Their Kids: It’s proved highly profitable to an elite group (LA Times)

The Bluffocracy: How Britain ended up being run by eloquent chancers (The Spectator)

Fake America Great Again (MIT Technology Review) see also Inside Facebook’s Plan to Protect the U.S. Midterm Elections: Is it enough? (Recode)

Losers Far Outnumber the Winners in Trump’s Global Trade War (Bloomberg)

Blockchain Is Starting to Show Real Promise Amid the Hype (Barron’s)

Elephants Have a Secret Weapon Against Cancer (The Atlantic)

Yuval Noah Harari on What the Year 2050 Has in Store for Humankind (Wired UK)

If You’re Wondering Why You’ve Lost Friends in Adulthood, This Is Probably Why (Vox)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Sylla, professor emeritus of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business, and the author of several books, including “A History of Interest Rates” and most recently, “Alexander Hamilton: The Illustrated Biography.”

A Short History of Emerging Market Corrections & Bear Markets

Source: A Wealth of Common Sense

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Philip Gray at philipgray@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.