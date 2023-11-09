We have to recognise the economic environment has changed: Ontario Finance Minister

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

The mini-budget is set to offer an update on federal finances, as well as new measures that reflect the government's priorities.

Freeland has promised that the fall economic statement will focus on housing and affordability, two issues dominating federal politics that are top-of-mind for Canadians.

The Liberals have already announced some measures pertaining to housing over the last couple of months, but all eyes will be on any additional steps they take to help ease the housing shortage.

The federal government is also facing fiscal pressures from a slowing economy and scrutiny for excessive government spending, and Freeland has promised to prioritize fiscal responsibility.

The latest fiscal monitor report from the Finance Department said the federal government posted a $4.3-billion deficit between April and August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.