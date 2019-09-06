(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

London’s economy is a fifth bigger than it was in 2012 but not every sector has shared in the boom. No industry has done worse than financial services, which shrank by almost 12% over the past two years, according to quarterly regional GDP estimates published for the first time. By contrast, areas such as telecommunications and information technology are generating more value than ever.

