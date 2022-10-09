(Bloomberg) --

Democratic Republic of Congo will be placed on the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force, the intergovernmental anti-money-laundering body, later this month, according to the government.

Paris-based FATF will add the Central African nation to its so-called increased-monitoring program to improve its financial structures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Congo’s government has agreed to a reform program to eventually get off the list, finance minister Nicolas Kazadi told the council of ministers on Friday, according to minutes from the meeting on the prime minister’s website.

The decision is another blow to Congo’s financial sector, which is already struggling to find correspondent banks that will facilitate international transfers with the country, whose economy is highly-dollarized.

As of June, there were 23 countries on FATF’s gray list for nations that have “committed to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes,” according to the organization’s website.

In an email Thursday, FATF declined to comment until after its next plenary meetings, scheduled for Oct. 18-21, when the decision is expected to be formalized.

Congo’s banking association didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

