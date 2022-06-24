Financial Centers Are Far From Net Zero With Heavy Emitting Listings

(Bloomberg) -- Stock markets in cities and countries that have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions are including carbon-intensive oil and gas companies capable of overheating the planet, according to a report from UK research nonprofit Carbon Tracker Initiative.

Despite financial centers like New York or London setting goals to transition to a low carbon economy, the report’s authors say that stock exchanges “enable” the ongoing activities of fossil fuel companies by facilitating “primary equity raising and ongoing finance requirements.”

To limit global warming to the Paris Climate Agreement’s stretch goal of 1.5°C, 90% of fossil fuel reserves must remain in the ground as unburnable carbon, according to the nonprofit. This means demand for fossil fuels “has to fall substantially,” said Thom Allen, an oil and gas analyst with Climate Tracker.

The nonprofit estimated the potential embedded emissions held in known fossil fuel reserves to be 3,700 gigatons of CO2. While a portion of these reserves fall under the control of unlisted, state-owned enterprises, a significant chunk — representing 1,050 gigatons of C02 emissions —are held by publicly-traded companies listed on global stock exchanges. That metric has grown nearly 40% in the last decade.

The report called on investors to actively influence publicly-traded companies toward a decarbonization strategy — estimating that $600 billion worth of reserves held by these firms risk becoming stranded assets, which could jeopardize earnings.

