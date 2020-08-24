Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    Financial, energy sectors boost TSX; U.S. markets hit record high

    The Canadian Press

    S&P 500 surges to record high at open

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- The financial and energy sectors helped power an advance for Canada's main stock index in Monday trading, while U.S. stock markets hit record highs.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was up triple digits at an intra-day high of 16,635.12 shortly before 12 p.m. ET. It has since surrendered some ground, sitting at 16,605.35 as of 1:15 p.m. ET​

    The S&P 500 hit an intraday record, touching 3,426.53 at 10:18 a.m. ET. It has remained around the 3,420 mark for much of the trading day since touching that high.

    The U.S. market enthusiasm was a byproduct of U.S. President Donald Trump’s indication that his administration may fast-track COVID-19 treatments. Much of that strength was seen in travel stocks like Carnival Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., while retail stocks like Kohl’s Corp. and Gap Inc. also saw a bump.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 75.62 cents shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET, US compared with 75.73 U.S. cents on Friday.

    The October crude contract was up 24 cents at US$42.58 per barrel.

    The December gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,931.78 an ounce.

    -- With files from BNN Bloomberg and Bloomberg.com