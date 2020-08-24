Financial, energy sectors boost TSX; U.S. markets hit record high

TORONTO -- The financial and energy sectors helped power an advance for Canada's main stock index in Monday trading, while U.S. stock markets hit record highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up triple digits at an intra-day high of 16,635.12 shortly before 12 p.m. ET. It has since surrendered some ground, sitting at 16,605.35 as of 1:15 p.m. ET​

The S&P 500 hit an intraday record, touching 3,426.53 at 10:18 a.m. ET. It has remained around the 3,420 mark for much of the trading day since touching that high.

The U.S. market enthusiasm was a byproduct of U.S. President Donald Trump’s indication that his administration may fast-track COVID-19 treatments. Much of that strength was seen in travel stocks like Carnival Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., while retail stocks like Kohl’s Corp. and Gap Inc. also saw a bump.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.62 cents shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET, US compared with 75.73 U.S. cents on Friday.

The October crude contract was up 24 cents at US$42.58 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,931.78 an ounce.

-- With files from BNN Bloomberg and Bloomberg.com