(Bloomberg) -- Large banks are tapping the investment-grade bond market in droves, with a slew of floating-rate securities before the Federal Reserve tightens policy in earnest.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are selling new issues Wednesday, and all but Morgan Stanley are offering at least one tranche with a wholly variable interest rate.

The sales come as rapidly rising Treasury yields have caused steep losses for longer-duration bonds.

“We’re seeing a lot of retail interest in investment-grade floating-rate debt,” Matt Brill, head of U.S. investment-grade at Invesco Ltd., said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. “We keep begging the banks for more IG floaters because that’s the place to be for now.”

JPMorgan is selling debt in as many as four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what will likely be the largest sale of the day. The longest portion of the offering -- a six-year floating-rate security -- will be pegged to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, the person said.

