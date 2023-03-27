(Bloomberg) -- Financial stability is an important factor in assessing the transmission of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy, according Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

While bank liquidity and capital are high, the international situation must be monitored, Simkus, who heads Lithuania’s central bank, told reporters Monday in Vilnius.

Investors are trying to gauge the effect of the recent financial turmoil on future ECB rate decisions, paring bets on how high policymakers will lift borrowing costs. Several officials have said that if the banking troubles don’t worsen, further interest-rate hikes will be required to tackle inflation.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the outlook for the next decision, in May, Simkus said that meeting remains “far away,” with a lot of economic data due in the meantime.

“We see there’s increased concern in financial markets over the situation in the US and Swiss jurisdictions,” he said. “But if we look at banks in the euro system, it’s a different jurisdiction, where there’s high capital buffers, high liquidity and growing profitability from rising interest rates.”

Echoing remarks last week by Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, Simkus said the region is much better prepared than it was for the 2008 collapse.

“The euro system has learned the lessons of the global financial crisis,” he said. “Some countries are facing challenges but these doesn’t mean there’s a link automatically to the euro system.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.