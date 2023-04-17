Financial stocks to buy outside the banking sector: portfolio manager

Longer-term secular growth of Mastercard is beginning to show again: Portfolio manager

When hunting for investment opportunities, one portfolio manager likes to focus on the financial sector, as few companies often own a large amount of the market share, he said.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Monday, Dan Rohinton, portfolio manager at Industrial Alliance, said there is more to the financial sector than just banking stocks.

“That’s what really attracts us, is that they have returns on capital, they got great margins structures, they got great runways and they are naturally monopolistic or oligopolistic,” he said.

He recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Mastercard Inc. (AM) as his hot picks within the non-bank financials sector.

Rohinton, his family members, his investment banking clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however, his firm does.

Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.