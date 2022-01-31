(Bloomberg) -- Journalists at the Financial Times are seeking to unionize the publication’s U.S. operation, the latest in a wave of organizing efforts in the news media.

Employees involved in the drive said they’ve signed up about two-thirds of a proposed bargaining unit of about 40 people and are asking the company to voluntarily recognize their union. The Financial Times, a U.K.-based publisher that was purchased in 2015 by the Japanese publisher Nikkei Inc., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

FT journalists have been organizing confidentially for around a year and are seeking to join the NewsGuild, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America that represents staffers at the New York Times and Washington Post. They’re seeking a say on issues like pay equity and job security, including paths for contract workers to become permanent employees.

“I’m proud of the place that I work,” said Claire Bushey, a Chicago-based reporter with the FT and union organizing committee member. “I want to try to make it better for myself and my colleagues, and whoever’s going to have my job after me.”

The FT employees want the sort of voice enjoyed by their already-unionized U.K.-based counterparts, many of whom are stationed in the U.S., she said.

U.S. labor law allows companies to recognize and negotiate with a union as soon as it has signed up a majority of the employees. If the business doesn’t voluntarily recognize the union, workers can ask the government to schedule an election.

Election Process

An election process overseen by federal labor officials can mean weeks of legal wrangling over topics such as which workers should be eligible to vote -- time employers often use to campaign against unionization.

The FT, which publishes a salmon-colored newspaper, says it has a monthly audience of more than 26 million. According to its website, the FT Group employs over 2,300 people worldwide, including 700 journalists in 40 countries. It businesses include the Financial Times, FT Specialist, and a number of services and ventures.

The news media have been swept by union organizing in recent years, spurred in part by journalists seeking greater job security in a convulsive industry, and some publishers have proved more hesitant than other employers to potentially tarnish their brands by mounting aggressive anti-union campaigns.

The share of workers represented by unions in industries like publishing, media and entertainment rose in 2021 from the year before, according to government data released this month, even as the national unionization rate slipped back to a historic low. Democrats with union backgrounds now hold most of the top positions at the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency tasked with enforcing U.S. labor law.

Union Wins

NewsGuild has won collective bargaining rights over the past decade at publications including the Los Angeles Times, Insider, and the U.S. operations of the Guardian. Days after the German publishing giant Axel Springer SE acquired Politico in October, journalists there announced that over 80% of them had signed up to join the guild, and within hours management announced it was starting talks to voluntarily recognize the group.

The guild also represents employees of Bloomberg LP’s subsidiary Bloomberg Industry Group. The FT competes with Bloomberg News as a provider of financial news and information.

