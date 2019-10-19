(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Consumers are in good shape but manufacturers are not. Central banks are exhausted. Governments need to step up. Markets are being whipsawed by unprecedented noise.

That’s a sample of the mood among financial chief executives during a panel discussion at meetings of the Institute of International Finance in Washington.

A central theme was that strong consumer spending and rising wages are being offset by wrenching uncertainty for factories due to the world’s tilt toward protectionism. That may mean governments will have to coordinate a fiscal stimulus to head off a deeper downturn.

“It’s a very confusing time,” said Brian Porter, chief executive officer of Scotiabank. “Some of the metrics central banks use may be somewhat futile.”

Good news in some pockets, such as consumption, and a never-ending flow of negative signals elsewhere is proving too much for investors to handle, said Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer Group Ltd. “At this stage there is just too much noise,” he said.

The finance chiefs met on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings where the mood among officials has been similar. The IMF lowered its global growth projections this week and now expects the slowest expansion in a decade. The finance chiefs didn’t disagree.

“Our clients are preparing for rougher times ahead,” said Olaug Svarva, board chair of DNB.

IMF Delays Decision on Giving China Bigger Voice

The IMF said Friday that it delayed until as late as 2023 possible changes that would give China a greater say in the crisis lender’s governance.

The fund’s top committee of finance ministers and central bankers also said it would consider a doubling of the IMF’s crisis-era credit line, known as the New Arrangements to Borrow. That facility was cut by half in 2016.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Friday that the nation -- which holds the largest voting share in the fund -- welcomes the “work under way to reach agreement on a broad package of IMF resources,” including the quota review and proposed doubling of the New Arrangements to Borrow.

In 2015, U.S. lawmakers approved the last round of changes that allowed China to become the third-largest voter in the IMF, up from sixth. India and Brazil also moved higher. A new round of changes could give China an even greater say because the shares are supposed to reflect the size of a country’s economy.

