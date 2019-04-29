Financials lift TSX higher, as U.S. markets also creep up

TORONTO -- Strength in the heavyweight financial sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also crept upward.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.28 points at 16,621.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.04 points at 26,545.37. The S&P 500 index was up 2.89 points at 2,942.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.94 points at 8,158.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.28 cents US compared with an average of 74.29 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down 22 cents at US$63.08 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 1.5 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.20 at US$1,281.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.35 of a cent at US$2.89 a pound.

