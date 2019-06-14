TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed just shy of a three-week high after the heavyweight financials sector was bolstered by a positive housing report.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 62.65 points to 16,301.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.16 points at 26,089.61. The S&P 500 index was down 4.66 points at 2,886.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 40.47 points at 7,796.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 74.71 cents US compared with an average of 75.05 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 23 cents at US$52.51 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 6.2 cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,344.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.63 a pound.