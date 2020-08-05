Financier Don Marron’s Art Trove Will Go on Sale in the Hamptons

(Bloomberg) -- Abstract compositions by Jasper Johns and Brice Marden, artist books by Ed Ruscha and Henri Matisse’s flowers -- all from the collection of late financier Don Marron -- will be available for purchase in the Hamptons this month.

A total of 38 works on paper from the modern and contemporary art trove that Marron, who died in December, amassed over six decades can be viewed -- and bought -- at an exhibition opening Aug. 12. The show will be held at the Pace Gallery’s new space in East Hampton, co-presented with Gagosian and Acquavella Galleries.

The triumvirate won the right to sell Marron’s collection in February. By the time the coronavirus pandemic hit New York, most of the high-value items found buyers, including Steve Wynn, who paid more than $100 million for a pair of Picasso portraits.

Now the galleries are focusing on placing lower-priced items, which include 145 works on paper. The upcoming exhibition will present 22 drawings and 16 artist books by Ruscha, with prices ranging from about $100,000 to $3 million, according to Marc Glimcher, Pace’s president.

“The reason for this show is the same reason we are having the gallery here,” Glimcher said from East Hampton, where two exhibitions since the gallery’s July opening have sold out. “To get people reengaged and in front of art again.”

While the Hamptons exhibition will feature lower-priced material, some pieces are still significant and personal, said Matthew Armstrong, the longtime curator of Marron’s collection.

Marden’s small ink on paper “Butterfly Wings” (2005) was purchased by Marron at a charity auction for the Coalition for the Homeless in New York, a non profit the financier supported over the years, Armstrong said.

Ruscha’s pencil drawing, spelling the word “Honk,” was among the first pieces of contemporary art Marron acquired. Marron would go on to assemble one of the most complete works on paper groups by the Los Angeles artist, including every artist book he has created.

“It’s as all-American as Don was,” said Armstrong. “It’s aggressively friendly. Its essence is its immediacy and ability to get your attention.”

