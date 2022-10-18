Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Bankruptcies can be chaotic times for companies, and for their creditors. Investors, vendors and former customers often end up jostling in court to get their share of what they lost from what remains of the firm.

In the crypto space, bankruptcies can bring even more questions.

Some restructuring lawyers say the US bankruptcy code still does not adequately address how to handle crypto assets. But just like other bankruptcy cases, there will be winners and losers.

To explain what happens to crypto assets during these times, Bloomberg reporter Justina Lee joins Thomas Braziel, the founder of 507 Capital, in this latest episode.

