(Bloomberg) -- Fingerprint Cards AB is predicting a big moment for payment smartcards carrying its biometric sensors as the Swedish company seeks to engineer a turnaround in its fortunes.

Fingerprint expects commercial use of the cards to start next year following successful trials by 20 banks, including Credit Agricole SA, and after Mastercard Inc. certified related biometric technology developed by a partner in July. Worldwide production of the cards for banking and access control is set to double, offering “enormous potential,” said Fingerprint Chief Executive Officer Christian Fredrikson.

The stakes are high: the company wants smartcards, which replace PIN and signature authentication with a fingerprint, to become its biggest revenue source, ending a reliance on sales to the mobile-phone market. Fredrikson is seeking to address a decline in revenue, which has dropped in each of the last three years and to halt a 90% slump in the share price since late 2015.

“What’s good now is that the whole chain is working with this, not just us,” Fredrikson said in an interview at the company’s offices in central Stockholm. “The whole ecosystem is currently building production capacity and testing the systems.”

Revenue declined last year to the lowest level since 2014, as continued price pressures and a weaker mobile-phone market, the source of 90% of Fingerprint’s sales, took their toll. And revenue in the first six months was less than half of the full-year figure for 2018.

Fingerprint estimates current global annual smart debit card production at 3.5 billion to 4 billion, and forecasts that will rise to 6 billion to 8 billion “within a few years.” Industry data show there were 20.5 billion payment cards in issue in 2017, and the projection for smartcard growth assumes that these get converted over time and that the overall number of cards in use increases, according to the company.

‘Revolution’ Questioned

Some doubt whether smartcards can deliver the turnaround Fredrikson is targeting, especially in the payments business, given the concern that companies and customers will move to mobile-phone payments, rather than cards as the use of cash dwindles. “Even if smartcards can become a reality, practically everyone already has a smartphone, so the revolution may not be as big as initially depicted,” said Jonas Olavi, head of asset allocation at Alfred Berg.

Fredrikson argues that cash is the only loser when payment habits among consumers change -- credit cards and mobile payments should both grow, without cannibalizing on each other.

Fingerprint’s leadership position in biometric sensors was underscored by its involvement in all 20 of the global pilot tests by the banks, but the company expects rivals to step up their efforts to unseat it as smartcard production gathers pace. To counter that, Fingerprint will need to ensure it can keep ahead of the curve on pricing to protect its market share, Fredrikson said.

“When they come, they will come hard and strong,” he said. “A lot of companies will enter that space, so it will be a turbulent journey.”

