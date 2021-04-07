(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said the thing he looks forward to most in the post-pandemic world is meeting with clients again, as the U.S. vaccination campaign continues and companies weigh how to unwind remote work setups.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Fink said that there is no substitute for in-person meetings. His comments add to earlier remarks that he fears corporate culture can erode over time while working from home.

“I miss the personal connections and unexpected ideas that come from meeting face-to-face and sharing a meal together,” Fink said Wednesday in the letter. “It’s often through a less structured conversation than one can have on a video call that we learn most about each other and experience intangibles, like culture, that are hard to see through a screen.”

More than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, global financial firms like BlackRock are deciding how to safely bring employees back to in-person work settings. BlackRock executives last year signaled the office will remain the primary work location for employees in the long term, and full-time remote work permission will be given only selectively.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.